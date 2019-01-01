My Queue

Promoción

5 lecciones de marketing de House of Cards
Marketing

Utiliza la demostración de productos como una herramienta poderosa para posicionarte en la mente del consumidor.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Promociona tu nuevo negocio

Al abrir un negocio, el presupuesto de publicidad generalmente es muy limitado. Utiliza el volanteo, una estrategia barata de bajo costo que atraerá clientes.
Roy H. Williams | 5 min read
Atrévete a promocionar tu invento

Uno de los mayores desafíos del país es la generación de patentes. Innovamédica nos demuestra que las Pymes también tienen un importante papel que jugar.
Verónica Ortiz Reyes | 9 min read