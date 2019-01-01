My Queue

Promotional Products

Would a Promotional Product Be Effective at Helping You Market Your Startup?

T-shirts. Flash drives. Pens. Chocolates. What giveaway items will help customers remember your product more than SEO will?
Anna Johansson | 4 min read
This Clever Marketing Campaign Reversed Coke's 11-Year Decline in Soda Sales

'Share a Coke,' in which bottles were personalized with popular names as well as terms of endearment, is credited with increasing Coca-Cola sales for the first time in over a decade.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
25 Ways to Make Your First Online Sale

Don't let the simple concept of a first sale mislead you. Obtaining that first customer can sometimes be a long, arduous battle. Here's how.
Mark Hayes | 15+ min read
For Entrepreneurs, The Gift-Giving Season is Year Round

Even though the gift-giving season is behind is, startups should always be thinking about offering up small tokens to build relationships and express gratitude.
Sheena Lindahl | 3 min read
Why Landing at a Big Retailer Wasn't Our Golden Goose

For product-focused startups having your item on the shelves of big-box stores isn't always what it is cracked up to be. Here are three hidden challenges you may face.
Jason Lucash | 4 min read

