My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

proofreading

6 Proofreading Tips to Create a Mistake-Free Resume
Resumes

6 Proofreading Tips to Create a Mistake-Free Resume

Your resume is one of the first impressions a hiring manager will have when you apply to a new job or position.
Sarah Landrum | 5 min read
7 Email Etiquette Strategies That Will Win You Clients for Life

7 Email Etiquette Strategies That Will Win You Clients for Life

Don't just fire off emails. Take time to craft each one.
Dan Scalco | 7 min read
Sephora Mistakenly Rolls Out Vulgar Hashtag

Sephora Mistakenly Rolls Out Vulgar Hashtag

How a simple misspelling threw an entire promotional campaign into complete disarray.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How to Avoid 7 of the Most Humiliating Proofreading Mishaps

How to Avoid 7 of the Most Humiliating Proofreading Mishaps

While minor grammar mishaps won't get you into too much trouble, other proofreading errors can be both humiliating and costly.
Joan Stewart | 4 min read