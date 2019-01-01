My Queue

Propelify

3D Printing Dental Startup Wins Big at Propelify Innovation Festival
Events

3D Printing Dental Startup Wins Big at Propelify Innovation Festival

Arfona, a dental 3D printing company from Brooklyn has been selected as the winner of the 2017 Propelify Startup Competition.
Entrepreneur Media Corporate Communications | 2 min read
Uber & Propelify Partner on Exclusive Rideshare Partnership

Uber & Propelify Partner on Exclusive Rideshare Partnership

Uber will support this year Propelify Innovation Festival and donate a portion of the fare to STEM education.
Entrepreneur Media Corporate Communications | 2 min read