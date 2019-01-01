property broker

My Queue

Property Management Startups are Setting New Trends
Rise of property management start-ups reflects the changing preferences
Nagaraju M | 3 min read
Why the Buy-to-let Concept is the Best Option for Property Investment

As an income investment, buy-to-let is quite lucrative, especially when pitted against low interest rates on bank deposits and stocks.
Suresh Rangarajan | 4 min read
How Technology Will Transform The Real Estate Sector in 2018

Providing customers with a virtual tour of various options, is now an important differentiator for real estate brokerages
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
#5 Ways RERA is Impacting Real Estate Market

Brokers now will have to register and obtain their brokerage licence before making any property sales
Ganesh Vasudevan | 3 min read