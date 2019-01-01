There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Property Management
Franchises
Not all square feet are alike when it comes to renting property; know the differences before you sign a lease on your next space.
Tenants can affect real change by making the most of existing spaces. Smart retrofits could be as simple as installing energy-efficient lighting and upgrading to functional furniture solutions.
New York developers have been reluctant to embrace solar, despite big cost savings and beautiful new designs. That creates opportunity for the bold.
Working efficiently with each kind of owner requires a basic understanding of their preferences and priorities.
Kirk McGary decided to leap into uncharted waters and franchise his company in 2005.
More From This Topic
Franchises
From child care to spa services, a look at the opportunities in the franchising world.
Predictions 2015
These are the franchises you'll be talking about next year, from children's enrichment companies to pizza companies and more.
Legal
The case of an Airbnb guest who overstayed his welcome and now is a legal tenant raises critical questions about what the home-rental platform can do to protect its hosts.
Franchise Players
Josh Kattenberg knew buying a Real Property Management franchise would have its challenges. Here's how he faced them.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?