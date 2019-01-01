My Queue

Propósitos 2018

Sueña en grande, pero empieza pequeño: Cómo formar (y mantener) buenos hábitos
Vida emprendedora

Sueña en grande, pero empieza pequeño: Cómo formar (y mantener) buenos hábitos

¿Todas las semanas te pones propósitos que nunca cumples?
James Clear | 7 min read
3 formas de vivir a todo tu potencial este 2018

3 formas de vivir a todo tu potencial este 2018

Asiste a un seminario, lee un libro, contrata a un coach, no para ayudarte, sino para ayudarlos a todos. Esto es vivir al máximo de tu potencial.
Joe Rivas | 8 min read
6 propósitos que debes tener en 2018 para crecer tu negocio

6 propósitos que debes tener en 2018 para crecer tu negocio

Inscribirte en un curso de liderazgo e idear un plan de marketing pueden ser acciones que detonen el crecimiento de tu emprendimiento el próximo año.
Yanin Alfaro | 4 min read
Técnicas para empezar a meditar para concentrarte

Técnicas para empezar a meditar para concentrarte

La meditación es una excelente herramienta para apartar la mente del ajetreo diario y recuperar la capacidad de estar enfocados.
Paulina Santibáñez Santibáñez | 4 min read