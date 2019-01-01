My Queue

Proprietary Information

7 Habits of Highly Hackable Employees
Cybersecurity

Workers who commit these high-risk behaviors probably don't realize they're jeopardizing the company's security.
Richard Walters | 7 min read
3 Ways to Create Successful Proprietary Tech

Proprietary, non-replicated technology can help companies establish and sharpen their competitive edges.
David Schwartz | 6 min read
The Hard Truth: Even If Your Company Fails, Angel Investors Still Win

If you're seeking funding from these individuals or groups, it's important to know what's in it for them.
Armando Biondi | 4 min read
The 'George Costanza Defense' to Stealing Trade Secrets

When an employee is caught red-handed taking proprietary secrets, some feign ignorance to noncompete agreements. Here's how to handle it.
Eric Ostroff | 3 min read
Avoid These 6 Mistakes in Safeguarding Proprietary Information

Simple measures, accomplished in a deliberate, consistent fashion, can significantly reduce the risk of disclosure of company assets best kept close.
Eric Ostroff | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Seeking Trade Secret Protection? Don't Just Rely on a Label.
Proprietary Information

To enjoy legal protections for a product whether it's perfume or foot powder, do more than insert fancy terms on its packaging.
Eric Ostroff | 3 min read
5 Ways to Shrink the Threat of an Employee's Exit to Proprietary Info
Employee Turnover

Proactively addressing staff departures lets a company minimize the risk from unwanted disclosures.
Eric Ostroff | 4 min read