Prospecting

Top 5 Counterproductive Questions to Never Ask on a Cold Call
Sales

Don't make personal small talk with strangers who know you are selling something.
Gregg Schwartz | 7 min read
The One Strategy That Could More Than Double Your Sales

When you're working toward a massive sale, you can afford to invest time and money in a more personalized approach.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
3 Strategies for Closing Sales Without Picking Up the Phone

Cold calls generate follow-up conversations only 10 percent of the time, and lead to in-person meetings less than 2 percent of the time. Use these three strategies to skip the cold calling and get straight to decision-makers today.
Ryan Robinson | 5 min read
The 4 Actions You Must Take to Find Your Opportunity

There is exactly as much opportunity in the world as you're willing to work for.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
The 2 Questions Salespeople Dread From Gatekeepers

Who are you and what do you want? You won't get to talk to the decisionmaker if you don't have answers.
John Holland | 4 min read

More From This Topic

4 Reliable Signs Someone Is About to Waste Your Time
Time Management

When someone's first interaction with you is about them and something they want, run the other way as fast as you can.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
Why Businesses Are Building Pipelines Instead of Buying Lists
Sales Strategies

Purchasing a list of B2B sales prospects is a shortcut to nowhere.
Angela Ruth | 6 min read
Dig Your Well Before You're Thirsty
Cold Calling

Success in sales comes down to your endurance for cold calling.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
5 Secrets to Writing Sales Emails That Prospects Will Reply To
Email Marketing

Think it through from the POV of your prospects. Visualizing how much of it they are actually going to view tells your exactly where to focus your efforts. Fire off some boilerplate with just a name change? Game over.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
3 Ways Salespeople Can Evade Dreaded Gatekeepers
Sales Tips

Gatekeepers can only say no. Try these techniques for gaining access to their bosses who can say yes.
Marc Wayshak | 3 min read
Why Should I Accept Your LinkedIn Connection?
Linkedin

I don't know you, but how much does it matter?
Gene Marks | 5 min read
Prospecting for Dummies
Sales Strategies

The hard work of keeping your sales pipeline brimming is the foundation of sales success.
Grant Cardone | 8 min read
5 Reasons to Prospect Within Your Existing Customer Base
Sales Strategies

If you take your clients for granted, they'll notice. So will your competitors.
John Holland | 4 min read
The 2 Essentials of Prospecting
Prospecting

Prospecting is a lot of work but, on the other hand, it takes as much energy to stay poor as it does to get rich.
Grant Cardone | 7 min read
5 Signs That You've Lost Momentum in Your Business
Growth Matters

Examine why your business has stalled,, make the necessary changes and get back to what you love doing.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read