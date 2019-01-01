prosthetics

My Queue

Emerging Markets Are the Next Frontier of 3D Printing
Emerging Markets Are the Next Frontier of 3D Printing

Emerging markets can use the technology to leapfrog development stages to go straight to local, high-tech production.
Ping Jiang | 6 min read
U.K. Engineers Have Developed a Prosthetic Hand That Can 'See'

U.K. Engineers Have Developed a Prosthetic Hand That Can 'See'

The bionic hand is fitted with a camera that 'instantaneously takes a picture of the object in front of it, assesses its shape and size and triggers a series of movements in the hand.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
How a 3-D Printer Just Gave This Little Girl an Awesome, New Prosthetic Hand

How a 3-D Printer Just Gave This Little Girl an Awesome, New Prosthetic Hand

Faith Lennox's breakthrough prosthetic 'robohand,' molded in her favorite colors, was printed and assembled in less than 24 hours, but 3-D printing gave her much more than a hand.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read