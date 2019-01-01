There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
prosthetics
3-D Printing
Emerging markets can use the technology to leapfrog development stages to go straight to local, high-tech production.
The bionic hand is fitted with a camera that 'instantaneously takes a picture of the object in front of it, assesses its shape and size and triggers a series of movements in the hand.'
Faith Lennox's breakthrough prosthetic 'robohand,' molded in her favorite colors, was printed and assembled in less than 24 hours, but 3-D printing gave her much more than a hand.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?