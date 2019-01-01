My Queue

Protecting ideas

How New, Small Business Owners Can (and Should) Be Protecting Their Brand
National Small Business Week

How New, Small Business Owners Can (and Should) Be Protecting Their Brand

Your new business is your baby, after all. Don't you want to protect your baby?
Peter Bronstein | 6 min read
4 Steps to Better Protect Your Ideas

4 Steps to Better Protect Your Ideas

Brainpower is good. Brainpower you own is far better.
Jim Morrone | 4 min read
The 7 Steps of Effective Product Development

The 7 Steps of Effective Product Development

Take your product from killer concept to cash cow.
Michelle Goodman | 9 min read
Why VCs Don't Sign NDAs and You Shouldn't Worry About It

Why VCs Don't Sign NDAs and You Shouldn't Worry About It

Nondisclosure agreements are not the magic cloak many entrepreneurs imagine and often are simply counterproductive.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Non-Disclosures Can Protect Your Idea, or Destroy It

Non-Disclosures Can Protect Your Idea, or Destroy It

Here are six considerations of when to sign an agreement with investors or other interested parties.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Protect your Partnership With a Buy-Sell Agreement
Business Finance

Protect your Partnership With a Buy-Sell Agreement

Learn more about these critical agreements that define value and buy-out procedures when one someone leaves a partnership.
Mark J. Kohler | 3 min read
3 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Know About Patent Risk
Patents

3 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Know About Patent Risk

For startups, patent trolls can be a major headache. Make sure you remain abreast of patent risk to avoid litigation with trolls.
John A. Amster | 5 min read
What Sochi Can Teach Us About Trademarks
Growth Strategies

What Sochi Can Teach Us About Trademarks

When it was announced that Sochi would be the home of the 2014 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee jumped into motion, filing numerous trademark applications to protect the Olympic brand. While your startup doesn't have the global presence of the Olympics, here are some tips on how to protect your brand.
Anderson Duff | 6 min read
5 Steps to Safeguard Your Product From Patent Theft
Growth Strategies

5 Steps to Safeguard Your Product From Patent Theft

Filing a patent isn't enough to protect your idea. It's important to consider how competitors might find a way around your patent and take action in advance. Here's how.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
Pinterest Reaches Two Startup Milestones: One Good, One Bad
Marketing

Pinterest Reaches Two Startup Milestones: One Good, One Bad

Pinterest gets sued, Facebook adds voice messaging to mobile apps, why Indonesia is ground zero for Twitter use and more social-media news.
Brian Patrick Eha
Why Tech 'Treps are Up in Arms over the PROTECT IP Act
Starting a Business

Why Tech 'Treps are Up in Arms over the PROTECT IP Act

Tech entrepreneurs have lambasted a new bill that they say could stifle startups and innovation. Here's what you need to know about the PROTECT IP Act.
Jonathan Blum