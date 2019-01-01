There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Protecting ideas
Brainpower is good. Brainpower you own is far better.
Take your product from killer concept to cash cow.
Nondisclosure agreements are not the magic cloak many entrepreneurs imagine and often are simply counterproductive.
Here are six considerations of when to sign an agreement with investors or other interested parties.
More From This Topic
Business Finance
Learn more about these critical agreements that define value and buy-out procedures when one someone leaves a partnership.
Patents
For startups, patent trolls can be a major headache. Make sure you remain abreast of patent risk to avoid litigation with trolls.
Growth Strategies
When it was announced that Sochi would be the home of the 2014 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee jumped into motion, filing numerous trademark applications to protect the Olympic brand. While your startup doesn't have the global presence of the Olympics, here are some tips on how to protect your brand.
Growth Strategies
Filing a patent isn't enough to protect your idea. It's important to consider how competitors might find a way around your patent and take action in advance. Here's how.
Marketing
Pinterest gets sued, Facebook adds voice messaging to mobile apps, why Indonesia is ground zero for Twitter use and more social-media news.
Starting a Business
Tech entrepreneurs have lambasted a new bill that they say could stifle startups and innovation. Here's what you need to know about the PROTECT IP Act.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?