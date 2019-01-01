There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
protein
The Digest
Barry Turner, who along with his co-founder created the protein category, has evolved from hustler to creative 'mad scientist.'
A swarm of companies selling insect-based food items has descended upon the American market. Can they persuade consumers that eating bugs isn't a punishment?
Taking a page from KFC, Fatburger doubles the meat, holds the buns with this new, high-protein offering.
Taco Bell is launching a new low-calorie, high protein menu, and is testing Greek yogurt and other high-protein options as breakfast offerings.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?