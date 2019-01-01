My Queue

protests

Uber Drivers Are Sleeping in Their Cars to Make Enough Money. Now, They're Going on Strike.
Uber

The strikes come ahead of Uber's initial public offering, which one union leader said promised to be an 'orgy of greed.'
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 3 min read
Advice For Employees: There's a Limit To Your Complaints

Thanks for the feedback. Now get back to work.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
More Than 1,500 Google Workers to Stage Walkout Over Sexual Misconduct Handling

The protest comes in response to the company reportedly giving lucrative exit packages to two senior executives who resigned over credible sexual misconduct charges. Employees at Google offices across the world plan to join the walkout.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Is It Appropriate For Employees to 'Take a Knee' in the Workplace?

Four executives weigh in on how they view the NFL controversy, as applied to their respective companies.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017

Current events quickly morph into trademarking sprees seeking to capitalize on what's in the news.
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read

More From This Topic

5 Lessons From the Great Pepsi Shakeup
Marketing

Hitching your advertising to a trendy topic has great potential, both for better and worse.
George Chilton | 5 min read
How the Restaurant Industry Is Reacting to the 'Day Without Immigrants' Protest
Food Businesses

Businesses big and small are making statements and taking action.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
An Open Letter To 'Open Letter' Writers
Feedback

An open letter can be a great way to air your grievances -- but make sure you do it right.
John Tabis | 5 min read
Transgender Rights? Citizens United? Should Brands Get Political?
Ready For Anything

Taking a stance is a calculated risk, but one you might have to take if you are to remain relevant.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
After Business Backlash, Georgia Governor to Veto Bill Seen as Anti-Gay
Legislation

Under the bill, faith-based groups could not be forced to hire or retain an employee whose beliefs run counter to the organization's.
Reuters | 2 min read
French Officials Not Pleased With Shirt-Ripping Air France Protesters
News and Trends

France's Prime Minster said the images of Air France executives with torn clothes are an embarrassment to the country.
Reuters | 3 min read
Russia Demonstrates Against the West by Burning and Bulldozing Imported Foods
Russia

More than 50 tons of fruit and almost 30 tons of cheese were destroyed as the country marked the anniversary of sanctions against Western food products.
Catherine Boyle | 2 min read
Two Uber Execs Reportedly Arrested in Paris
Uber

The arrests come just days after heated protests by taxi drivers in the French capital.
Claire Groden | 1 min read
Baltimore Unrest Affects Businesses, MLB and NFL Teams
Baltimore

Companies with Baltimore headquarters let employees work from home Tuesday, while the Orioles postponed their second-straight baseball game.
Tom Huddleston, Jr. | 4 min read
How Social Impact Strategies Just Might Save the World
Social Impact

They may also save your company from a damaging corporate misstep.
Mike Canarelli | 5 min read