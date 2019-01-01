My Queue

Prototype

11 Helpful Tools for Every Step of Building a Mobile App
Mobile Apps

Building an app requires that you have the right tools to deliver efficiently on every aspect of its life cycle.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
Drink Out of Your Glass and Eat It, Too

Meet the startup creating tasty edible glasses that could take a bite out of landfills.
Jodi Helmer | 3 min read
How This Entrepreneur Cut Into an Industry of Billion-Dollar Goliaths

Todd Greene's head-shaving razor is holding its own in an industry cornered by multinational giants with a design that's featured in the permanent collection at New York's Museum of Modern Art.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Why You Should Sell First, Build Later

For our series The Grind, the founder of Alumnify explains why his philosophy is sell, sell, sell and not launch quickly.
AJ Agrawal | 3 min read
MakerBot: Building a Cult Following for 3-D Printer Kits

Crafting a business on creative do-it-yourselfers.
Rosalind Resnick | 4 min read