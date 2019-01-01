There are no Videos in your queue.
Prototypes
Strategic Planning
These five steps will help you chart a realistic journey forward and hold yourself accountable along the way.
The feedback you get from a prototype is essential to moving forward with a product or idea.
Without a roadmap, your chances of failure increase.
Almost all errors are unconscious until circumstances bring them to light -- often through harsh consequences. Looking these missteps over now, ahead of time, will seem in the future like the height of wisdom.
The founder of the mission-driven FEED looks back on turning her passion project into a fully formed business operation -- and finding the right partners to help the brand grow.
More From This Topic
Marketing
Creating a demand for something you can't deliver will hurt your brand reputation and your bottom line.
Product Development
There's no substitute for research. Your success depends on knowing what it costs to create your product and finding the best way to build it.
Prototypes
Obtained by Business Insider, it claims to show the company's "Product Equivalent" (PEQ) build.
Starting Up
Your network of family and friends are your go-to source for help in the early stages. All you have to do is ask.
Startups
If you don't validate your business idea with potential customers, you can't know if you're really offering them what they want or need.
Product Development
Transform product development from a guessing game into great market research: 4 ways how.
Prototypes
Building it makes your idea real; video captures it visually. Do less of the first and more of the second to test the market sooner.
Inventors
Michael Boehm explains how he created one of the bestselling infomercial products of all time.
