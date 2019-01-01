My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Prototypes

Uncover Market Opportunities With This Roadmapping Strategy
Strategic Planning

Uncover Market Opportunities With This Roadmapping Strategy

These five steps will help you chart a realistic journey forward and hold yourself accountable along the way.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
Stop Obsessing Over Your Prototype and Just Let Customers See It

Stop Obsessing Over Your Prototype and Just Let Customers See It

The feedback you get from a prototype is essential to moving forward with a product or idea.
Amy Bonsall | 7 min read
6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It

Without a roadmap, your chances of failure increase.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
8 Huge Mistakes Most Entrepreneurs Don't Realize They're Making

8 Huge Mistakes Most Entrepreneurs Don't Realize They're Making

Almost all errors are unconscious until circumstances bring them to light -- often through harsh consequences. Looking these missteps over now, ahead of time, will seem in the future like the height of wisdom.
Jon Youshaei | 5 min read
How Lauren Bush Lauren Hustled a Customs Agent to Save the First Order of FEED Bags

How Lauren Bush Lauren Hustled a Customs Agent to Save the First Order of FEED Bags

The founder of the mission-driven FEED looks back on turning her passion project into a fully formed business operation -- and finding the right partners to help the brand grow.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Robert Herjavec on Entrepreneurship, Working with Inventive Kids and Bringing Prototypes to Life
Robert Herjavec

Robert Herjavec on Entrepreneurship, Working with Inventive Kids and Bringing Prototypes to Life

Is your prototype ready for the next step?
Jill Schiefelbein | 4 min read
Don't Start Marketing Before You're Ready to Start Selling
Marketing

Don't Start Marketing Before You're Ready to Start Selling

Creating a demand for something you can't deliver will hurt your brand reputation and your bottom line.
George Deeb | 4 min read
From Prototype to Production: 3 Things You Must Do
Product Development

From Prototype to Production: 3 Things You Must Do

There's no substitute for research. Your success depends on knowing what it costs to create your product and finding the best way to build it.
David Cann | 7 min read
Photo of Magic Leap AR Prototype Leaks Out, Backpack and All
Prototypes

Photo of Magic Leap AR Prototype Leaks Out, Backpack and All

Obtained by Business Insider, it claims to show the company's "Product Equivalent" (PEQ) build.
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
5 Favors to Call in When Launching a Business
Starting Up

5 Favors to Call in When Launching a Business

Your network of family and friends are your go-to source for help in the early stages. All you have to do is ask.
Sabine Ghali | 4 min read
Design Vs. Function: How Should You Start Prototyping?
Entrepreneur Network

Design Vs. Function: How Should You Start Prototyping?

These two key elements will dictate how you portray your products.
Bolanile Maté | 2 min read
Test These 3 Feedback Strategies Before You Launch Your Startup
Startups

Test These 3 Feedback Strategies Before You Launch Your Startup

If you don't validate your business idea with potential customers, you can't know if you're really offering them what they want or need.
Iman Jalali | 4 min read
Rapid Prototyping: The Best Route to Happy Customers
Product Development

Rapid Prototyping: The Best Route to Happy Customers

Transform product development from a guessing game into great market research: 4 ways how.
Tony Scherba | 6 min read
5 Ways to Create an Almost-There Prototype Marketing Video
Prototypes

5 Ways to Create an Almost-There Prototype Marketing Video

Building it makes your idea real; video captures it visually. Do less of the first and more of the second to test the market sooner.
Stephen Key | 6 min read
The Inventor of the George Foreman Grill Sets the Record Straight
Inventors

The Inventor of the George Foreman Grill Sets the Record Straight

Michael Boehm explains how he created one of the bestselling infomercial products of all time.
Stephen Key | 6 min read