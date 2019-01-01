My Queue

Proximity-based apps

The 3 Stakeholders That Make for Meaningful Connectivity
Mobile Apps

If your company makes devices for connected life, you should be thinking about more than just consumers.
Kevin Young | 7 min read
A Guide to Ambient Social Networking for Business Owners

A new wave of social networking tools for business is about to arrive. Here's what to keep in mind when deciding whether they are useful for your business.
Mikal E. Belicove