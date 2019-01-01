My Queue

Emprendedor: ¿sabes qué son las utilidades y si te corresponde repartirlas?
Consultoría

Emprendedor: ¿sabes qué son las utilidades y si te corresponde repartirlas?

El reparto de utilidades es el derecho que posee todo trabajador que ha laborado más de 60 días en una empresa con más de un año de operaciones. Las compañías que incumplan con esta prestación de ley podrán ser multadas con hasta 336,000 pesos.
Marisol García Fuentes | 4 min read