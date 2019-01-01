My Queue

Public Companies

Careers

16 Best Career Decisions to Make When the Stock Market Is Seesawing

Prepare yourself for sudden stock market swings with these tips.
GOBankingRates | 10 min read
Is This the Worst Decision a Private Tech Company Can Make?

The CEO of Nasdaq reveals where he thinks many private tech firms go wrong.
Tom DiChristopher | 2 min read
Twitter: What Went Wrong

Twitter shows that you might have a great product and platform, but you still need to manage it right.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
The Case for Never Selling Your Company

Did you start your own business to run it or to sell it?
Girish Navani | 4 min read
The 5 Elements of Success With an IPO and Beyond

Taking your company public is about more than bringing in a lot of new funds. For one thing, it won't really be your company anymore.
Rob Hull | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Payments

How PayPal's Spinoff Could Spell a Tide Shift for the Mobile Payments Industry

Newfound stock options and a self-governing stance could portend an acquisition or hiring spree.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Marketing

Why Investor Relations and Public Relations Should Work in Harmony

It's high time these two teams involved in promoting a company should coordinate their efforts.
Paula Phelan | 4 min read