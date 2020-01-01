Public Transport

Has the Pandemic Accelerated the Need For a Sustainable Urban Future?
COVID-19

Has the Pandemic Accelerated the Need For a Sustainable Urban Future?

The lockdown has given us a glimpse of how our environment can be resurrected in just a matter of months. However, one thing is clear that this brief lockdown won't wash away our existing realities
Kanika Gupta Shori | 7 min read