Publicidad y marketing

Twitter

Conoce las campañas más exitosas de 2018 en Twitter

Amazon Prime Video, Corona, HBO, McDonald's, Nissan, Pepsi y Tecate son algunas de las marcas que utilizaron la red social para conectar con su público, brillando por su creatividad para lograrlo.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read