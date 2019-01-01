My Queue

Publicity

The Complete Guide to Building 'Buzz' and Getting Press for You and Your Business
Marketing

The Complete Guide to Building 'Buzz' and Getting Press for You and Your Business

Experts outline a plan of attack to get your company and your personal brand noticed.
Joan Oleck | 15 min read
5 of the Craziest Brand Activations at SXSW

5 of the Craziest Brand Activations at SXSW

From HBO's 'Bleed for the Throne' part-renaissance-fair part-blood-donation-event to Comedy Central's art gallery of framed Trump tweets, here's a look at the over-the-top marketing pushes at SXSW 2019.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Positive Publicity Boosts Your Startup's Chance for Success

Positive Publicity Boosts Your Startup's Chance for Success

Investors, customers, even employees become enthusiastic when your company garners visibility in the media. And it doesn't take an expensive PR firm to get it, either.
Brian Jones | 7 min read
Learn to Stop Saying 'Um' and 'Ah' Before the Media Comes Calling

Learn to Stop Saying 'Um' and 'Ah' Before the Media Comes Calling

It's natural, we all do it -- insert little placeholder words to buy time to finish forming a sentence -- but media time is precious for increasing your company's visibility. Train yourself to become a good interview.
Sharon Bolt | 6 min read
4 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Get the Word Out About Their Small Businesses

4 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Get the Word Out About Their Small Businesses

Publicity for Good founder Heather DeSantis shares her most disruptive strategies.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Why Podcasting Is the Next Marketing Frontier
Podcasting

Why Podcasting Is the Next Marketing Frontier

If your visual content marketing efforts are growing stagnant, it may be time to consider an audio content strategy.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
4 Easy Ways to Get Publicity for Your Business
Public Relations

4 Easy Ways to Get Publicity for Your Business

Leverage these simple PR tactics to generate awareness and buzz.
Lou Casale | 7 min read
6 Inventive Ways Businesses from Facebook to McDonald's Are Helping You Celebrate Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day

6 Inventive Ways Businesses from Facebook to McDonald's Are Helping You Celebrate Valentine's Day

These companies love love.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Elon Musk Found Out That $90 Million Isn't Too Much to Pay for Priceless Publicity
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Found Out That $90 Million Isn't Too Much to Pay for Priceless Publicity

The SpaceX launch of the Tesla payload was a success, but the car company still has struggles to work through.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
The Hotel Owner Who Called Out a Blogger for Asking for a Free Stay Is Now Defending Her
Social Media

The Hotel Owner Who Called Out a Blogger for Asking for a Free Stay Is Now Defending Her

Reactions on the internet can be knee-jerk and ruthless, no matter how good your intentions are.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
The Hotel Owner Who Called Out a Blogger for Asking for a Free Stay Now Wants $6.5 Million From Her
Publicity

The Hotel Owner Who Called Out a Blogger for Asking for a Free Stay Now Wants $6.5 Million From Her

#BloggerGate rages on as hotel owner Paul Stenson continues to drag YouTuber Elle Darby.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Irish Hotel Publicly Shames Social Media Influencer for Requesting Free Stay
Influencers

Irish Hotel Publicly Shames Social Media Influencer for Requesting Free Stay

'Maybe I should tell my staff they will be featured in your video in lieu of receiving payment for work carried out while you're in residence?'
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
What Every Company Can Learn From Amazon's Search for a Second Headquarters
Amazon

What Every Company Can Learn From Amazon's Search for a Second Headquarters

Here is the mindset you need to maximize the resources you have your disposal.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
These 5 Cities Pulled Out All the Stops to Get Amazon's HQ2. They Didn't Make the Cut, But We Salute the Attempt.
Amazon

These 5 Cities Pulled Out All the Stops to Get Amazon's HQ2. They Didn't Make the Cut, But We Salute the Attempt.

Because in the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, 'nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.'
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Is Sending Out a Press Release Really Worth the Money?
Publicity

Is Sending Out a Press Release Really Worth the Money?

The press release industry generates a lot of money-but it might not hold any value for your business.
Josh Sternberg | 7 min read