Publicity Stunts
SXSW
From HBO's 'Bleed for the Throne' part-renaissance-fair part-blood-donation-event to Comedy Central's art gallery of framed Trump tweets, here's a look at the over-the-top marketing pushes at SXSW 2019.
'It's a way to prove my level of commitment,' he says.
BrewDog released a 'beer for girls' called Pink IPA that's intended to satirize the beer industry.
You'll probably never get your hands on one, though.
Announcement of an app that can identify faces in a crowd was a hoax, but the technology is entirely possible.
More From This Topic
CES
Out of all the things I saw at the show, this stood out the most.
YouTube
The reason why should be obvious, but many fell for PewDiePie's stunt.
Marketing
General Mills Canada aims to put a cause-marketing bee in your bonnet about the horrifying plight of our pollinating friends. But first, your contact information, please.
Richard Branson
When the billionaire business mogul launched his first startup at age 15, he didn't even know what the word 'entrepreneur' meant. That was 50 years ago. We caught up with him to see what it means to him now. (Hint: By-the-seat-of-your-pants adventure and loads of it.)
Publicity Stunts
Did you know the Miss Universe pageant existed anymore? You do now.
Marketing
Stylists at BLO/OUT Blow Dry Bar are trimming more than just hair. They're cutting out the chit chat, too. Here's why.
Amazon
The e-tailer is getting fruity with a potassium-packed publicity stunt.
Airlines
'Only a real New Yorker can pull this off,' the airline teased on bus-shelter ads across the city.
Crowdfunding
The power of the crowd is real. And so is people's ability to create the wackiest things possible.
Marketing Strategies
If the point of a Super Bowl ad is to get people talking, then the answer is a resounding yes.
