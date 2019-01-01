My Queue

Publicity Stunts

5 of the Craziest Brand Activations at SXSW

From HBO's 'Bleed for the Throne' part-renaissance-fair part-blood-donation-event to Comedy Central's art gallery of framed Trump tweets, here's a look at the over-the-top marketing pushes at SXSW 2019.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
To Keep His Kickstarter Backers Happy, This Entrepreneur Is Wearing Leopard-Print Pants Every Day

'It's a way to prove my level of commitment,' he says.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
A Cult Craft Brewer Says Its 'Beer For Girls' Is Satire -- But Women Are Slamming the Company for the 'Lazy Stunt'

BrewDog released a 'beer for girls' called Pink IPA that's intended to satirize the beer industry.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Pizza Hut Made a Parka to Keep You as Warm as its Pizzas

You'll probably never get your hands on one, though.
David Lumb | 1 min read
People Can't Stalk Your Profile Through Face Recognition Apps -- Yet

Announcement of an app that can identify faces in a crowd was a hoax, but the technology is entirely possible.
Lesya Liu | 3 min read

Why American Greetings Had My Favorite Booth at CES

Out of all the things I saw at the show, this stood out the most.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
YouTube's Highest-Paid Star Just Trolled Everyone. Here's What You Can Learn.

The reason why should be obvious, but many fell for PewDiePie's stunt.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Where on Earth Is Buzz? Why Honey Nut Cheerios Nixed Its Busy Bee.

General Mills Canada aims to put a cause-marketing bee in your bonnet about the horrifying plight of our pollinating friends. But first, your contact information, please.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
'Screw It, Just Do It': Exclusive Video Interview With Richard Branson

When the billionaire business mogul launched his first startup at age 15, he didn't even know what the word 'entrepreneur' meant. That was 50 years ago. We caught up with him to see what it means to him now. (Hint: By-the-seat-of-your-pants adventure and loads of it.)
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Was the Steve Harvey Miss Universe Mistake a PR Stunt?

Did you know the Miss Universe pageant existed anymore? You do now.
Matt Sweetwood | 3 min read
Shhh! This Philadelphia Hair Salon Is Putting a Stop to Awkward Small Talk

Stylists at BLO/OUT Blow Dry Bar are trimming more than just hair. They're cutting out the chit chat, too. Here's why.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Amazon Has Literally Gone Bananas

The e-tailer is getting fruity with a potassium-packed publicity stunt.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Here's Why JetBlue Wanted New Yorkers to Steal Its Outdoor Posters

'Only a real New Yorker can pull this off,' the airline teased on bus-shelter ads across the city.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
The 3 Most Awesomely Absurd Campaigns on Kickstarter Right Now

The power of the crowd is real. And so is people's ability to create the wackiest things possible.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Has GoDaddy Already Won the Super Bowl?

If the point of a Super Bowl ad is to get people talking, then the answer is a resounding yes.
Laura Entis | 4 min read