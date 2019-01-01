There are no Videos in your queue.
Publishing
Dominique Raccah weathered the bankruptcy of her second-largest client and came out ahead.
Just because your book is a bestseller doesn't mean you're making a ton of money.
My book made it to No. 1 on Amazon's self-help, new releases. Here's how you can find similar success.
Business Rockstars sits down with Katarina Van Derham to talk about the publishing business.
If you've got knowledge to share, publishing your own book can establish you as a thought leader and create new leads as well as a passive-revenue stream.
Publishing
Whether you're a podcaster, author, YouTuber or content marketer, you'll enjoy these top eight lessons I learned for starting and building a successful content creation machine.
Online Publishing
With good content and the help of talented writers and artists, there is nothing stopping your blog from growing into a publishing empire.
Publishing
Writing non-fiction is different than fiction, so don't follow generic self-publishing advice. Here's exactly what you need to know to self-publish your next book.
Success Stories
DUB Magazine Co-Founder Myles Kovacs shares his incredible story of ingenuity while overcoming adversity and creating a multi-million dollar publishing company.
Writing a Book
Writers seems the original and ultimate solopreneurs but publishing a best seller requires a team.
Ghostwriting
It's fine to hire a ghostwriter to tell your story, but make sure your voice isn't left out.
Thought Leadership
People pretend to be interested when the braggart is buying the drinks but nobody will read it.
Books
Different organizations follow very different rules for list creation. Know what you are getting into.
authorpreneur
To make an annual six- or seven-figure salary, create products and services that are based on your books.
Media Coverage
Effective PR relies on mastering the rules for interacting with the publicity gatekeepers. Learn them to help get the word out about your company.
