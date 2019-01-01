My Queue

Puerto Rico

The First New Hotel to Open in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria Is Thriving. Here's What Its Founders Have Learned.
Hotels

The First New Hotel to Open in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria Is Thriving. Here's What Its Founders Have Learned.

Opening in the wake of a natural disaster didn't alter their vision for the Serafina Beach Hotel.
Patrick Carone | 5 min read
Hurricane Maria Almost Destroyed This Entrepreneur's $300,000 Franchise Investment. Here's How She Moved Forward.

Hurricane Maria Almost Destroyed This Entrepreneur's $300,000 Franchise Investment. Here's How She Moved Forward.

Post-hurricane, this Pita Pit franchisee in San Juan dealt with lack of food, gas, power and communication. Here's how she used a new mindset to move forward.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico Are Solving Problems in Hurricane Maria's Aftermath

Entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico Are Solving Problems in Hurricane Maria's Aftermath

Sebastian Vidal, director of the Parallel18 accelerator, describes the opportunities for innovation on the island.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
3 Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Stories of Courage, Community and Innovation 8 Months After Hurricane Maria

3 Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Stories of Courage, Community and Innovation 8 Months After Hurricane Maria

The island has faced challenges since the devastating storm, but the startup community is focused on the future.
Nina Zipkin | 13 min read
Google Creates an AI That Sounds Human and Ford Suspends F-150 Production. 3 Things to Know Today.

Google Creates an AI That Sounds Human and Ford Suspends F-150 Production. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Staying on Course Despite the Ravages of Hurricane Maria
Ready For Anything

Staying on Course Despite the Ravages of Hurricane Maria

After two hurricanes pounded Puerto Rico, just meeting payroll and keeping the doors open is a big achievement.
Carlos Meléndez | 7 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Visits Puerto Rico in VR
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Visits Puerto Rico in VR

The social network is using its AI-assisted maps to help search and rescue teams.
Saqib Shah | 2 min read
Work Out of This Coworking Space and Help Puerto Rico Relief Efforts
Inspiration

Work Out of This Coworking Space and Help Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

Alley in NYC is donating $100,000 worth of office space memberships to help those devastated by Hurricane Maria.
Jason Saltzman | 3 min read
Court Strikes Down Puerto Rico Tax on Wal-Mart
Puerto Rico

Court Strikes Down Puerto Rico Tax on Wal-Mart

Implemented last year, the measure had increased the tax for on-island companies with more than $2.75 billion in revenues that buy goods from off-island 'related parties' to 6.5 percent from 2 percent.
Reuters | 2 min read
3 Reasons You Should Care About Puerto Rico's Debt Crisis
Debt

3 Reasons You Should Care About Puerto Rico's Debt Crisis

Despite the severity of the crisis, Congress has not made resolving it a priority, and the issue has been barely mentioned in presidential debates.
Chris Matthews | 6 min read