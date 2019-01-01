My Queue

Punto de venta

10 preguntas que debes hacerte al elegir un local
Marketing

10 preguntas que debes hacerte al elegir un local

Antes de decidirte por un local, hazte estas sencillas preguntas… te ayudarán a elegir mejor, garantizándote el éxito entre tus clientes.
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read
Cómo manejar tu inventario

Cómo manejar tu inventario

Si eres proveedor de una cadena, aprende a hacer una rotación eficiente de tu mercancía en el punto de venta.
Jorge Villalobos/SoyEntrepreneur | 8 min read
Claves para un exitoso Merchandising

Claves para un exitoso Merchandising

Esta estrategia de marketing tiene por objeto aumentar la rentabilidad del producto en el punto de venta. Te decimos cómo vender más.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read
Claves de Facing para tu negocio

Claves de Facing para tu negocio

El facing es una estrategia de marketing para ubicar un producto dentro de una tienda. Conócelo y haz que tus clientes te vean primero.
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min read