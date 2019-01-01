My Queue

purpose driven

How a Sense of Purpose Is Critical to Unleashing Your Company's Full Potential. Just Ask Patagonia.
How a Sense of Purpose Is Critical to Unleashing Your Company's Full Potential. Just Ask Patagonia.

Make a habit of pulling at heartstrings instead of purse strings: Shifting your focus from money to meaning can pay dividends.
Kevin O'Neill | 7 min read
7 Mission Statements That Inspire You to Buy

A clear, no-frills vision statement explains why your business exists and why people can feel good working for you and buying from you.
John Rampton | 7 min read
The Surprising Stigma Confronting Mission-Driven Entrepreneurs

For many social entrepreneurs, making money is bad PR. We need to kill this stigma, before it's too late.
Randy Paynter | 5 min read
The Entrepreneur Behind This Oprah-Approved Fashion Brand Shares How to Find Your Purpose

Peace Love World founder and CEO Alina Villasante says it starts with lifting up your local and global community.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
4 Leadership Methods for Empowering Employees and Building Strong Teams

Realizing your responsibility to lead can be scary, but done right, leadership breaks down to communicating, informing and involving your employees, while never micromanaging them.
Mike Kappel | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Go Bigger Than a Resolution
Visualization

Go Bigger Than a Resolution

To achieve your highest aspiration, first bring it into focus, then reverse engineer the steps you need to get there, all the way back to today. Do today's step, now. But remember to seal the deal.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 8 min read
You Don't Have to Be All That Corporate to Make an Impact With Corporate Social Responsibility
Entrepreneurs

You Don't Have to Be All That Corporate to Make an Impact With Corporate Social Responsibility

Small businesses are making a big splash with their mission-driven awareness in social responsibility.
Carolyn Rodz | 5 min read
Is Your Company Prepared to Attract Millennial Talent?
Millennials

Is Your Company Prepared to Attract Millennial Talent?

Candidates are looking for authenticity, plain and simple.
Jordan French | 6 min read
Why You Shouldn't Be an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Lifestyles

Why You Shouldn't Be an Entrepreneur

Advice from a guy who runs an 8-figure business.
Noah Kagan | 8 min read
Without Purpose, Your Business Will Not Succeed
Main Street Entrepreneur

Without Purpose, Your Business Will Not Succeed

Launching a startup because of money is not a strong enough motivator to get you through all of the challenges.
Jay Glauser | 1 min read
Why a Purpose-Driven Mission Is Key to Motivating Millennials
Millennials

Why a Purpose-Driven Mission Is Key to Motivating Millennials

Inspiring the youngest workers to achieve their full potential starts by shifting your mindset to build beautiful relationships.
Ahmad Raza | 5 min read
3 Questions That Helped Me Discover My True Purpose
Higher Purpose

3 Questions That Helped Me Discover My True Purpose

You must embrace a purpose-driven life and serve mankind in some way.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
Grant Cardone's New Book Teaches How to Harness Obession to Achieve Big Success
Motivation

Grant Cardone's New Book Teaches How to Harness Obession to Achieve Big Success

Get clarity on the life you want and don't waver. There's no such thing as burnout when you're living your purpose.
Jonathan Long | 3 min read
3 Powerful Strategies for Discovering Your Life's Work
Millennials

3 Powerful Strategies for Discovering Your Life's Work

Author Ryan Holiday explains where millennials, and lots of other people, get it wrong when it comes to finding yourself.
Sean Kelly | 7 min read
3 Steps (and the Reasons) to Prioritize 'Purpose' in Your Business
purpose driven

3 Steps (and the Reasons) to Prioritize 'Purpose' in Your Business

The struggles of business make your dreams easy to forget. Isn't it time you recommitted to yours?
Sumi Krishnan | 6 min read