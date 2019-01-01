My Queue

6 Hacks for Writing Effective Push Notifications
push notifications

6 Hacks for Writing Effective Push Notifications

Crafting push notifications that users actually want to receive is a true art form.
Kimberly de Silva | 6 min read
How to Increase Mobile App Engagement With Push Notifications

How to Increase Mobile App Engagement With Push Notifications

The ideal app is useful, engaging, even addictive, so that people see it as an indispensable part of their daily routine.
Kimberly de Silva | 6 min read
5 Steps to Bring Users Back to Your App

5 Steps to Bring Users Back to Your App

Smartphone users have short attention spans, but with the right reminders in the right place, they don't have to stay "gone" forever
Q Manning | 4 min read
3 Ways to Put More Nudge Into Your Push Notifications

3 Ways to Put More Nudge Into Your Push Notifications

Push notifications are influential drivers to maximizing mobile presence.
SC Moatti | 5 min read
How Often is Too Often to Send Client Updates?

How Often is Too Often to Send Client Updates?

Don't be a pest but don't think a weekly "all is well" notification is all it takes.
Kuty Shalev | 6 min read

More From This Topic

5 Ways to Win Back an Abandoned Shopping Cart
Customer Relationship Management

5 Ways to Win Back an Abandoned Shopping Cart

We're talking the online kind, of course, and the lost revenues they pose for startups.
Bobby Emamian | 4 min read
3 Ways to Grab an Early Piece of the $500 Billion Opportunity in Mobile Marketing
Mobile Marketing

3 Ways to Grab an Early Piece of the $500 Billion Opportunity in Mobile Marketing

Almost half of a brand's customers will soon be proverbially "up for grabs" to anyone with an effective mobile marketing strategy.
Alex Campbell | 5 min read
Pebble Gets Even Smarter, Rolls Out Interactive Notifications for Android Users
Smartwatches

Pebble Gets Even Smarter, Rolls Out Interactive Notifications for Android Users

Attention Android-loving Pebble people: More nerdy smartwatch goodness is now yours.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
NYC Orders Ad Firm to Remove Tracking Beacons Installed in Public Phone Booths
push notifications

NYC Orders Ad Firm to Remove Tracking Beacons Installed in Public Phone Booths

The city initially gave the ad firm its approval to install tracking beacons in old-fashioned phone booths but reversed course when the public was made aware of the project.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
5 Rules for Using Push Technology to Your Advantage
push notifications

5 Rules for Using Push Technology to Your Advantage

Think of it as a nudge your customers asked you to give them when they are in the neighborhood.
Brett Relander | 4 min read
Sprint Past the Competition With Location-Based Mobile Marketing
Location-based Marketing

Sprint Past the Competition With Location-Based Mobile Marketing

The technology is readily available to woo your customers when they are near but only a minority of businesses are using it.
Brett Relander | 4 min read
The 5 Things You Must Know to Leverage the Future of Digital Marketing
Mobile Marketing

The 5 Things You Must Know to Leverage the Future of Digital Marketing

Smartphones and tablets are indispensable to consumers but many business have a learning curve to take advantage of the mobile bonanza.
Brett Relander | 4 min read
Grow Your Business by Using Push Notifications Effectively
Mobile Marketing

Grow Your Business by Using Push Notifications Effectively

These messages are active on most mobile phones. Here are five things to keep in mind as you prepare your strategy.
Rahul Varshneya | 3 min read