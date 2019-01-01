My Queue

PVR

How the Indian Film Industry is Boosting Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

The Indian film industry is growing due to the rising consumer demands, improved advertising strategies, digitization and the increasing use of internet over the last decade
Ankit Kapoor | 4 min read
How Ajay Bijli of PVR cinemas is enhancing the movie experience for Indian audience

The largest multiplex chain in India, PVR, has now tied up with Dolby Atmos for its 50 screens in India to provide an enhanced cinematic experience.
Punita Sabharwal | 4 min read