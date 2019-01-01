Qatar needs a defined industrial strategy in sync qith Qatar National Vision 2030 to catalyze SME growth, says Dr. Ali Hamed Al-Mulla, Assistant Secretary General for Industrial Projects Sector, Gulf Organization For Industrial Consulting (GOIC).
As the Managing Director of the Gulf, North Africa, Pakistan, Levant for SAP, Gergi Abboud keeps a close eye on the Middle East business arena, and so, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Qatar is one of his company's key markets in this region, with its SME sector ranking highly in terms of SAP's focus areas.
Al-Hitmi believes that the goals of QNV 2030 cannot become reality without using the creativity of engineers who, by training, are creators and designers of solutions with the application of the right technology.
The 5th Euromoney Qatar Conference held at Doha in December brought together stalwarts of the banking and finance industry to discuss the agenda of Qatar's economic planning in the context of depressed hydrocarbon prices.
While the first edition of the conference, held in 2015, focused on Germany's business ecosystem, the 2nd SMEs Conference will take a look at Turkey's best business practices and the partnership opportunities for local SMEs and entrepreneurs.