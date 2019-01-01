My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Qatar

GOIC: Engineering A Diversified Robust Economy For Qatar
Innovators

GOIC: Engineering A Diversified Robust Economy For Qatar

Qatar needs a defined industrial strategy in sync qith Qatar National Vision 2030 to catalyze SME growth, says Dr. Ali Hamed Al-Mulla, Assistant Secretary General for Industrial Projects Sector, Gulf Organization For Industrial Consulting (GOIC).
Aparajita Mukherjee | 6 min read
Customer First: How The Costa Coffee Brand Is Standing Out In Qatar

Customer First: How The Costa Coffee Brand Is Standing Out In Qatar

Hassan Jawad, Divisional Manager of Costa Coffee - Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia, explains the USP of the coffee brand in Qatar.
Aparajita Mukherjee | 7 min read
Enabling Qatar's SMEs: SAP's Gergi Abboud On The Company's Offerings For Entrepreneurs

Enabling Qatar's SMEs: SAP's Gergi Abboud On The Company's Offerings For Entrepreneurs

As the Managing Director of the Gulf, North Africa, Pakistan, Levant for SAP, Gergi Abboud keeps a close eye on the Middle East business arena, and so, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Qatar is one of his company's key markets in this region, with its SME sector ranking highly in terms of SAP's focus areas.
Aparajita Mukherjee | 4 min read
Qatar Startup Feed Reinvents Communication Between Foodies And Restaurants

Qatar Startup Feed Reinvents Communication Between Foodies And Restaurants

The startup was driven by the view that "implementation of interactive technology" was a gap in the hotel-restaurant-café (HoReCa) industry.
Aparajita Mukherjee | 11 min read
Doha Festival City CEO Kareem Shamma On What The New Mall Will Bring To Qatar

Doha Festival City CEO Kareem Shamma On What The New Mall Will Bring To Qatar

As Doha Festival City gets set to open its doors this month, CEO Kareem Shamma explores on what the new mall will bring to Qatar.
Aparajita Mukherjee | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Moving Forward: Building A Smart Digital Society In Qatar
Digital Economy

Moving Forward: Building A Smart Digital Society In Qatar

Qatar is building the strategy, capacity, and infrastructure to be at the forefront of digital societies as is detailed in the 2030 Qatar National Vision.
Dr. Mounir Hamdi | 4 min read
Building A Legacy: Zeyad Al Jaidah, Techno Q Co-founder And Managing Director
Innovators

Building A Legacy: Zeyad Al Jaidah, Techno Q Co-founder And Managing Director

Techno Q co-founder and Managing Director on what goes into making a business successful for the long term.
Aparajita Mukherjee | 10 min read
Turning Digital Dreams Into Reality: Qatar's Digital Incubation Center
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Turning Digital Dreams Into Reality: Qatar's Digital Incubation Center

Qatar's Digital Incubation Center is leaving no stone unturned in helping tech entrepreneurs in the country launching their startups.
Aparajita Mukherjee | 9 min read
Raising The Game: Qatar Financial Centre Authority CEO Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida
Entrepreneurs

Raising The Game: Qatar Financial Centre Authority CEO Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida

The CEO of Qatar Financial Centre Authority discusses on bringing the 'best in breed' businesses to Qatar.
Aparajita Mukherjee | 12 min read
The Recap: Qatar Chamber's 2nd SMEs Conference
Events

The Recap: Qatar Chamber's 2nd SMEs Conference

This year's edition of the conference was held under the framework of economic partnership between Qatar and Turkey, represented by the Union Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).
Aparajita Mukherjee | 2 min read
Qatari 3D Printing Startup Arsenal Aims To Inspire Other Tech and Manufacturing Companies In The Country
Startups

Qatari 3D Printing Startup Arsenal Aims To Inspire Other Tech and Manufacturing Companies In The Country

Al-Hitmi believes that the goals of QNV 2030 cannot become reality without using the creativity of engineers who, by training, are creators and designers of solutions with the application of the right technology.
Aparajita Mukherjee | 8 min read
Qatari Entrepreneurs Shine At QDB's 2016 SME Excellence List Awards
Qatar

Qatari Entrepreneurs Shine At QDB's 2016 SME Excellence List Awards

The ranking program has brought to light the growing maturity within the private sector, as well as the ability of the budding SME sector in Qatar to generate large incomes.
Aparajita Mukherjee | 2 min read
5th Euromoney Qatar Conference Discusses The Future Of The Region's Financial Landscape
Events

5th Euromoney Qatar Conference Discusses The Future Of The Region's Financial Landscape

The 5th Euromoney Qatar Conference held at Doha in December brought together stalwarts of the banking and finance industry to discuss the agenda of Qatar's economic planning in the context of depressed hydrocarbon prices.
Aparajita Mukherjee | 2 min read
Qatar Chamber's 2nd SMEs Conference To Kick Off In Doha
Events

Qatar Chamber's 2nd SMEs Conference To Kick Off In Doha

While the first edition of the conference, held in 2015, focused on Germany's business ecosystem, the 2nd SMEs Conference will take a look at Turkey's best business practices and the partnership opportunities for local SMEs and entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Enterprise Challenge Qatar 2016 Aims To Encourage Entrepreneurship Among The Nation's Youth
Young Entrepreneur

Enterprise Challenge Qatar 2016 Aims To Encourage Entrepreneurship Among The Nation's Youth

Now in its fifth year, the program has different levels catering to high school and university students, running until March 2017.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read