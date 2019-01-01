My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Qatar Investment Authority

Qatar Scoops Up London Luxury Hotels
Business News

Qatar Scoops Up London Luxury Hotels

Constellation Hotels, a part of the Qatar Investment Authority, has purchased a 64% stake in the Maybourne Hotel Group that owns Claridge's, The Berkley, and The Connaught.
Kareem Chehayeb | 1 min read
QIA Acquires Major London Financial Center

QIA Acquires Major London Financial Center

Canary Wharf has been bought by the Qatar Investment Authority for US$4 billion.
Kareem Chehayeb | 1 min read