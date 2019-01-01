There are no Videos in your queue.
QR codes
Airports
At least, that's what one computer security expert did in order to access classier airport lounges in Europe.
Company looking into taking on Walmart, Apple, Samsung and Android in the mobile payments space, according to reports.
Ditch these flops as we head into the new year.
A Bitcoin that was shown during a segment on Bloomberg TV was immediately stolen by an observant Reddit user, providing the host and his audience with a valuable lesson about security and digital currency.
Inspired by QR-code technology, Juan Murdoch created cotton pajamas printed with a series of dots; when scanned with a smartphone, each dot launches one of 47 narrated bedtime stories,
We might be living in a digital world, but paper business cards remain a vital part of networking, here's how to make yours memorable.
No-nonsense advice on how you can be more mobile friendly without all the guesswork.
How popular sandwich chain At the Melt is using smartphones, QR codes and kiosks to build a brand.
The ability to pull all-nighters moved three BYU students to the front of the competitive QR-code category.
These small companies turned the now-ubiquitous QR code into a new sales machine.
As smartphone usage increases, bricks-and-mortar retailers could see their revenue drop. Here's how to stay ahead of the curve.
Poorly placed or ineffective QR codes can lead to consumer frustration. Here's how to use them to enhance--not embarrass--your brand.
Small businesses can fight the promotion clutter by using texts, apps, QR codes and other mobile marketing tactics.
Why startups like Sacre Bleu believe quick response codes to extend its branding and deliver information at the point of sale. Are QR codes the next big thing in mobile marketing?
There's been a lot of hype about the growing popularity of marketing with quick-response codes. Here's why you might want to think twice before hopping on the bandwagon.
