Qualcomm
Apple
The initial ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission found that Apple had infringed on a Qualcomm patent. However, the ruling could be reversed by the commission, appealed by Apple, and even vetoed by President Donald Trump.
Qualcomm on Wednesday filed suit against Apple device manufacturers Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron and Compal Electronics for refusing to pay their licensing fees.
Qualcomm is also the recipient of a lawsuit from Apple and the subject of multiple government investigations into its business practices.
'For many years Qualcomm has unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with.'
The chip manufacturer's exclusive agreement with the iPhone maker unfairly locked out competitors, the FTC said.
Technology
