Qualcomm

U.S. Trade Judge Calls for Import Ban on Certain iPhones
Apple

U.S. Trade Judge Calls for Import Ban on Certain iPhones

The initial ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission found that Apple had infringed on a Qualcomm patent. However, the ruling could be reversed by the commission, appealed by Apple, and even vetoed by President Donald Trump.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Qualcomm Ramps Up Its Fight Against Apple Fight by Suing iPhone Makers

Qualcomm Ramps Up Its Fight Against Apple Fight by Suing iPhone Makers

Qualcomm on Wednesday filed suit against Apple device manufacturers Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron and Compal Electronics for refusing to pay their licensing fees.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Qualcomm Must Refund BlackBerry $815 Million in Fees

Qualcomm Must Refund BlackBerry $815 Million in Fees

Qualcomm is also the recipient of a lawsuit from Apple and the subject of multiple government investigations into its business practices.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Apple Sues Qualcomm for $1 Billion in Royalty Dispute

Apple Sues Qualcomm for $1 Billion in Royalty Dispute

'For many years Qualcomm has unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with.'
Jessica Conditt | 2 min read
Qualcomm, in Deals With Apple and Others, Violated Competition Laws, Says FTC

Qualcomm, in Deals With Apple and Others, Violated Competition Laws, Says FTC

The chip manufacturer's exclusive agreement with the iPhone maker unfairly locked out competitors, the FTC said.
Tom Brant | 3 min read

