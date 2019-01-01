My Queue

qualifications

Easily Diagnose and Treat Impostor Syndrome
Leadership Qualities

A serial entrepreneur reflects on the paradox of meeting success and needing to hide out. Have you ever felt like you were a fake or unworthy?
Kelsey Ramsden | 5 min read
How to Deal With the Fear of Being Unqualified

Feeling unworthy (and worrying about being found out) is the cause of disquiet for many an entrepreneur. Here's how to address it.
Kate Swoboda | 5 min read