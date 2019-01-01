My Queue

Quarterly Reports

Elon Musk Predicts Tesla's Future and 4 Other Key Takeaways From the Q3 Earnings Call
Tesla

It was Elon Musk's last earnings report as company chairman after an SEC settlement, at least for the next three years.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
U.S. Economy Sees Best Performance in Two Years

Strong consumer spending has fueled the boost.
Reuters | 4 min read
Alibaba's Revenue Beats Estimates; Mobile Revenue Soars

"We passed an important milestone this quarter in achieving higher monetization of mobile users than non-mobile users for the first time," Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu said.
Reuters | 2 min read
Dorsey's Square Reports 41.5 Percent Jump in Quarterly Revenue

'We are finally at a place where our tools scale to any size of seller,' Chief Executive Jack Dorsey says.
Reuters | 3 min read
Tesla Posts Another Loss, But Says It's on Track for Future Deliveries

The 13th straight quarterly loss for the Silicon Valley electric carmaker underscores the financial hurdles that hamper it while it takes on increasingly ambitious goals.
Reuters | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Amazon, Lifted by Cloud Revenue, Tops Wall Street Targets
Amazon

The Seattle-based company is riding a wave of retail sales moving to the internet, and its Netflix-like video streaming is bringing new customers to its subscription Prime service.
Reuters | 3 min read
GoPro Revenue Plunges, But Beats Estimates
GoPro

The company's shares were up 2.4 percent in volatile trading after the bell on Wednesday.
Reuters | 2 min read
Nintendo Posts First-Quarter Loss, Delays Launch of Accessory for Pokémon Go
Nintendo

While analysts have been upbeat about prospects for Nintendo to make money off the game -- how much it will be able to do so is unclear.
Reuters | 3 min read
What's Boosting Microsoft's Revenue This Quarter Might Surprise You
Microsoft

Sharp growth in its commercial cloud computing business helped lift Microsoft Corp.'s quarterly revenue above Wall Street's expectations.
Reuters | 4 min read
Why Netflix is Seeing a Change in Customer Growth
Netflix

According to a quarterly letter to shareholders, Netflix fell short of projections.
Reuters | 3 min read
Yahoo Releases What Could Be its Last Report Before its Sale
Yahoo!

Yahoo Inc.'s quarterly earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations on Monday.
Reuters | 4 min read
Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena
Legal

Monday's filing indicated that Lending Club had repurchased an additional $3.8 million in loans during the first quarter that did not meet investor criteria.
Reuters | 3 min read
Reporting for Duty: The Case for a Strong Reporting Structure
Metrics

The SaaS CFO role should include a robust reporting package.
David Stack | 4 min read
Alibaba's Revenue Rises 39 Percent as More Shoppers Buy Online
Alibaba

The total value of goods transacted on its platforms on China retail marketplaces, rose 24 percent.
Reuters | 2 min read
Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users
Quarterly Reports

The company -- which owns multiple dating websites, including OKCupid, Tinder and Match.com -- said its average paid-member count increased 36 percent in the first quarter.
Reuters | 2 min read