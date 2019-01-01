My Queue

¿Qué es un emprendedor?
¿Qué es un emprendedor?

Emprender puede ser visto como aquel que crea una empresa o una organización, sin embargo, el concepto es mucho más vasto; implica características específicas, beneficios y desventajas y una serie de conceptos para tener en cuenta.
Nadia Luna | 5 min read
Podcast Entrepreneur #1: ¿Qué es un emprendedor?

En nuestro primer podcast, Ana Victoria García, fundadora de Victoria 147, ayuda al equipo de Entrepreneur a descifrar qué es un emprendedor. ¡Escúchalo!
Yanin Alfaro | 1 min read