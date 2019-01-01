My Queue

Quick Service

The Fastest-Growing Sectors in the Franchise Industry
The Fastest-Growing Sectors in the Franchise Industry

The companies on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list are showing big gains. These are the sectors that are taking the lead.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
Flat Year for Fast-Food Is Bad News for the Restaurant Business

While fine dining visits were up 3 percent from last year, quick-service restaurants fell flat.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Our Top Food Franchises

Quick-service and full-service restaurants plus retail food businesses accounted for over one quarter of our top franchises for 2014, proving that food franchises are a healthy business.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 1 min read
Entrepreneur's Franchise 500: The Fastest-Growing Companies

Fitness, frozen-yogurt and quick service franchises top our annual list.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Report: Franchise Establishments to Post Biggest Growth Since the Recession

The International Franchising Association predicts that franchise growth and job creation will outpace the wider economy in 2014.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read

The Fastest Growing Franchises for 2013
The Fastest Growing Franchises for 2013

Quick-serve, senior-care and cleaning firms dominate our list of the fastest-growing franchises.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
The Top Food Franchises
The Top Food Franchises

Our list of the top restaurant franchises--and how to be innovative when it comes to the most important meal of the day.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 3 min read