Quickbooks
Accounting
The accounting software is an essential tool for small businesses everywhere.
Thankfully, adhering to accounting best practices is no longer as challenging as it once was. In fact, low-cost help is available.
The new PC product gives small business owners direct access to Intuit's accounting software solution in the cloud.
It's not fancy, but bookkeeping is critical to your business success.
The domain registrar is partnering with PayPal, Stripe and Dwolla to create a package deal for small businesses to manage their finances.
Business owners can now access their data and manage their books from any Apple device in real time.
Social Media
The social media giant is joining forces with Intuit, LegalZoom and Square in a cross-country bid to boost SMB success -- and the ad dollars SMBs spend on Facebook.
Payments
Intuit announced new QuickBooks features that aim to accelerate and simplify paperless payments.
Taxes
GoDaddy reveals that half of small companies still do taxes by hand and offers advice on how to go digital.
Technology
Is your accounting software beautiful? New Zealand-based Xero thinks it should be.
Finance
New service can save business owners the time and hassle of manually feeding accounting data into QuickBooks.
Finance
The popular web-based program now supports payment and payroll integration, and CRM services.
Technology
From financial management to customer support, manage your business from anywhere with the help of these mobile apps.
Technology
Follow these tips for using the popular accounting software right.
Small-business accounting is moving online, where it's becoming cheaper, more powerful--and a lot more confusing
