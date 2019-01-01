My Queue

Why This Startup is 'Quikr' Than Others in Its Sector
Chulet has transformed one of the largest classifieds platforms in India – Quikr into country's own Craigslist, which dominated the classifieds revenue of newspapers in the US in mid 2000s
Sandeep Soni | 2 min read
A Quick Look Inside Quikr

Since a lot of work happens over calls, the employees are often seen walk and talk across the fitness-friendly campus.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Get Set Go Quikrrrr...

Only a handful of startups can boast of the coveted unicorn tag today.
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
How To Build a Reselling Platform in India

In case of reselling platforms, every consumer is going benchmark your company against the classifieds - Olx, Quikr
Abhilash Narahari | 4 min read
Here's How the Latest Acquisition Will Help Quikr Bolster Its Job Portal Platform

Hiree is invested by IDG Ventures India Pvt Ltd and a bunch of other angel investors. Ravi Gururaj is an advisor to the company.
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read

After Flipkart, Amazon Goes In Direct Competition With Olx And Quikr
Amazon to sell used goods on its platform.
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read
Quikr Strengthens Its Delivery Service By Launching Fleet Of Trucks
Quikr rolls out its own logistic arm to strengthen Quikr Doorstep.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read