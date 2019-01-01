My Queue

5 Quirky Businesses That Found the Perfect Niche
Afraid that not enough mourners will show up at your funeral? There's an entrepreneur for that..
Han-Gwon Lung | 4 min read
Want That Promotion? Rein in Your Quirks, and Be a True Team Player.

Want That Promotion? Rein in Your Quirks, and Be a True Team Player.

Here are three ways to become a shining example of company culture -- a best-bet for a pay-raise.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
The Basic Mistakes That Felled 3 Once-Glamorous Startups

The Basic Mistakes That Felled 3 Once-Glamorous Startups

There is much less to be learned from the failure of aspirational but underfunded startups than from those that seemed to have the stars aligned.
Firas Kittaneh | 4 min read
Ben Kaufman's Quirky Is Officially Out of Money

Ben Kaufman's Quirky Is Officially Out of Money

The co-founder and CEO says he needs to find funds fast. His team is 'working to figure things out.'
Stacey Higginbotham | 4 min read
Creator of the Iconic Pink Plastic Flamingo Dies

Creator of the Iconic Pink Plastic Flamingo Dies

Don Featherstone was 79. His kitschy lawn ornament is still standing.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Quirky Ditches Device Manufacturing, Preps for New Investment
Pivots

Quirky Ditches Device Manufacturing, Preps for New Investment

Its home automation spinoff, Wink, may also see additional investment in a separate round, CEO Ben Kaufman says.
Dan Primack and Stacey Higginbotham | 4 min read
How a 'Quirky' 28-Year-Old Plowed Through $150 Million and Almost Destroyed His Startup
Money Management

How a 'Quirky' 28-Year-Old Plowed Through $150 Million and Almost Destroyed His Startup

Initially, Ben Kaufman's platform for inventors seemed like a success.
Jillian D'Onfro | 15+ min read
Mattel, Quirky Partner Up to Crowdsource New Toys for Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price
Toys; Games

Mattel, Quirky Partner Up to Crowdsource New Toys for Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price

Users can now submit ideas for toys, games, baby gear and preschool products that will carry the toy giant's iconic monikers.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Have a Quirky Idea? Submit It to This Quick-to-Market Website.
Inventions

Have a Quirky Idea? Submit It to This Quick-to-Market Website.

If you have a dream of a new product and fall into one of these three scenarios, Quirky might be a good platform for you.
Stephen Key | 4 min read
Don't Let Crowd 'Wisdom' Do All Your Thinking
Crowdsourcing

Don't Let Crowd 'Wisdom' Do All Your Thinking

Entrepreneurs should invite public opinion when the timing is right -- without handing over the reins.
Iman Jalali | 4 min read
'Competition Is the Greatest Thing That Can Happen in Business'
Competition

'Competition Is the Greatest Thing That Can Happen in Business'

The president of consumer-product invention company Quirky says startups should embrace competition, not ignore it.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Nest Opens Its Software Platform to Developers in Bid to Conquer the Connected Home
Internet of Things

Nest Opens Its Software Platform to Developers in Bid to Conquer the Connected Home

Consumers will now be able to control their Whirlpool washers and dryers, Mercedes-Benz vehicles and Logitech remote controls through Nest's operating system.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
15 Fun Gadgets to Give to Anyone This Holiday Season
Technology

15 Fun Gadgets to Give to Anyone This Holiday Season

With throwback know-how as well as some of the newest technologies, these gadgets have something for everyone, from tinkerers to tipplers.
John Patrick Pullen | 8 min read
4 Design Leaders on the Office Item They Can't Live Without
Entrepreneurs

4 Design Leaders on the Office Item They Can't Live Without

From a stapler to a slingshot, these four office items have been deemed essential.
Lynn Haller | 2 min read
3 Things You Need to Know About Launching a Product Business
Starting a Business

3 Things You Need to Know About Launching a Product Business

Coming up with a great product idea doesn't necessarily mean you need to launch a business around it. Here are three things you need to know before taking that leap.
Christopher Hawker | 5 min read