When to Pivot Your Business -- and When You Should Just Quit
When to Pivot Your Business -- and When You Should Just Quit

Winners never quit, but they do cut their losses while there is still something to salvage.
Miles Jennings | 6 min read
Advice From the Greats: Deciding When to Retire a Product

Advice From the Greats: Deciding When to Retire a Product

Here's what sports icons like Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and Derek Jeter have said about the subject.
Daniel Wesley | 5 min read
Going From Failure to Failure Without Loss of Enthusiasm

Going From Failure to Failure Without Loss of Enthusiasm

Success, thus defined, stands on the very shoulders of such unhappy experiences as loss and quitting, failure and striking out. Dig it.
Phil La Duke | 7 min read
Don't Be Afraid to Burn Bridges That Lead You Back to Nowhere

Don't Be Afraid to Burn Bridges That Lead You Back to Nowhere

If there is something holding you back or keeping you down, grab the matches and burn that bridge.
Steve Eakin | 6 min read
How to Deal With a Quitter

How to Deal With a Quitter

It can be disheartening when someone quits your company, the one you built and believe in. Here is how to handle it with grace.
Adina Grigore | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Some Apple Engineers Threaten to Quit if Forced to Break iPhone Encryption
Some Apple Engineers Threaten to Quit if Forced to Break iPhone Encryption

Multiple Apple employees told the New York Times they would resist a direct order to create an encryption backdoor.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
The 10 Telltale Signs It's Time to Quit Your Job
The 10 Telltale Signs It's Time to Quit Your Job

Choosing to leave a job can be a gut-wrenching decision, so make sure you are really ready for the move.
Travis Bradberry | 5 min read
3 Likely Reasons Why Your Online Business Is Not Getting Traction
3 Likely Reasons Why Your Online Business Is Not Getting Traction

Don't give up on your idea before you figure out why it's not working.
Jon Nastor | 5 min read
How to Know When to Move On From the Business You Built

How to Know When to Move On From the Business You Built

Figure out if the next step in your business is to leave it.
J.D. Roth | 3 min read
When to Kiss Your Startup Goodbye
When to Kiss Your Startup Goodbye

Conventional wisdom says entrepreneurs should never give up. But after much reflection, I realized this was wrong.
Rahim Fazal | 4 min read
Is it Time to Give Up? How to Know for Sure.
Is it Time to Give Up? How to Know for Sure.

You've worked hard, but it might be time to take what you've learned and use those lessons to fuel a new project. Our experts explain how to take stock of the situation.
Amy S. Choi | 3 min read