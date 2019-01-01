There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Quit
Pivots
Winners never quit, but they do cut their losses while there is still something to salvage.
Here's what sports icons like Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and Derek Jeter have said about the subject.
Success, thus defined, stands on the very shoulders of such unhappy experiences as loss and quitting, failure and striking out. Dig it.
If there is something holding you back or keeping you down, grab the matches and burn that bridge.
It can be disheartening when someone quits your company, the one you built and believe in. Here is how to handle it with grace.
More From This Topic
Apple
Multiple Apple employees told the New York Times they would resist a direct order to create an encryption backdoor.
Quitting a Job
Choosing to leave a job can be a gut-wrenching decision, so make sure you are really ready for the move.
Online Business
Don't give up on your idea before you figure out why it's not working.
Figure out if the next step in your business is to leave it.
Entrepreneurs
Conventional wisdom says entrepreneurs should never give up. But after much reflection, I realized this was wrong.
Growth Strategies
You've worked hard, but it might be time to take what you've learned and use those lessons to fuel a new project. Our experts explain how to take stock of the situation.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?