Quiznos
Weekly News Roundup
Plus: Why one ad is sparking friction between sandwich chain Quiznos and Burning Man.
The festival didn't find a video made by the sandwich chain mocking Burning Man for selling out very funny.
As Quiznos turns over a new leaf post-bankruptcy, most of its ad dollars are going toward digital; none are going toward television.
Looking into buying a franchise? If you're taking out loans, avoid these big-name franchises.
The bankrupt sandwich chain has reached a settlement with 12 defunct franchisees who were suing the company for about $40 million.
Quiznos
The bankrupt sandwich chain attempts to tap into the television zeitgeist in an ad that combines characters from cult TV shows 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of Cards.'
Quiznos
According to reports, Quiznos is moving towards its second major financial restructuring in the last two years.
Marketing
No, we're not talking about traditional radio advertisements.
2 min read
