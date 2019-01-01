My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Quiznos

Jeff Bezos Plans Rocket Launches in Florida: Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Jeff Bezos Plans Rocket Launches in Florida: Weekly News

Plus: Why one ad is sparking friction between sandwich chain Quiznos and Burning Man.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Burning Man Considers Legal Action Against Quiznos After Parody Ad

Burning Man Considers Legal Action Against Quiznos After Parody Ad

The festival didn't find a video made by the sandwich chain mocking Burning Man for selling out very funny.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Quiznos Is Pulling the Plug on TV Ads. Here's Why.

Quiznos Is Pulling the Plug on TV Ads. Here's Why.

As Quiznos turns over a new leaf post-bankruptcy, most of its ad dollars are going toward digital; none are going toward television.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Report: 10 Brands Most Likely to Have Franchisees Default on Their Loans

Report: 10 Brands Most Likely to Have Franchisees Default on Their Loans

Looking into buying a franchise? If you're taking out loans, avoid these big-name franchises.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Bankrupt Quiznos Settles With Franchisees in Cost Dispute

Bankrupt Quiznos Settles With Franchisees in Cost Dispute

The bankrupt sandwich chain has reached a settlement with 12 defunct franchisees who were suing the company for about $40 million.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Quiznos Is Bankrupt, But It Made an Awesome 'House of Thrones' Mashup
Quiznos

Quiznos Is Bankrupt, But It Made an Awesome 'House of Thrones' Mashup

The bankrupt sandwich chain attempts to tap into the television zeitgeist in an ad that combines characters from cult TV shows 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of Cards.'
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Report: Quiznos Is Preparing to File for Bankruptcy
Quiznos

Report: Quiznos Is Preparing to File for Bankruptcy

According to reports, Quiznos is moving towards its second major financial restructuring in the last two years.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Get This: Quiznos Has Found a Way to Target Your Car With Ads While You're Driving
Marketing

Get This: Quiznos Has Found a Way to Target Your Car With Ads While You're Driving

No, we're not talking about traditional radio advertisements.
2 min read