Quotes

9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling
Project Grow

9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling

'Your conception of failure might not be too far removed from the average person's idea of success.'
Hayden Field and Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

Great quotes can be inspirational and motivational. They can guide your life, love and career. Here are 50 of the best.
Travis Bradberry | 6 min read
30 of the Most Inspirational Leadership Quotes

30 of the Most Inspirational Leadership Quotes

No one can deny the power of a good quote.
Travis Bradberry | 5 min read
40 Inspirational Entrepreneurial Quotes

40 Inspirational Entrepreneurial Quotes

Whatever you've succeeded at or failed trying, somebody you respect said has something worth listening to on the topic.
John Rampton | 8 min read
15 Motivational Quotes From Legends in Sports

15 Motivational Quotes From Legends in Sports

From baseball to football and swimming, these sports legends know a thing or two about drive, competition and going all the way.
Jason Fell | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Inspiring Quotes to Help You Get Through Your Work Day
Project Grow

Inspiring Quotes to Help You Get Through Your Work Day

Re-energize your day or week with these inspiring quotes from some of the world's greatest thinkers.
Bernard Marr | 5 min read
10 Inspirational Quotes to Keep You Going Through Hard Times
Ready For Anything

10 Inspirational Quotes to Keep You Going Through Hard Times

Post them on your wall for when you need a pick-me-up.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
50 Motivational Quotes From Inspiring Women Leaders
Ready For Anything

50 Motivational Quotes From Inspiring Women Leaders

These trailblazers and disruptors are an inspiration to us all.
Kristy Rampton | 11 min read
22 Qualities That Make a Great Leader
Ready For Anything

22 Qualities That Make a Great Leader

Want to be a laudable leader? Study these characteristics -- and the wise words of leaders who strive to embody them.
Adam and Jordan Bornstein | 12 min read
12 Honest and Hopeful Quotes From Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush
Ready For Anything

12 Honest and Hopeful Quotes From Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush

The 41st president of the United States on freedom, service, purpose and more.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Stan Lee's Most Heroic Super Quotes
Inspirational Quotes

Stan Lee's Most Heroic Super Quotes

Spider-Man, Wolverine and Doctor Strange's proud papa mouthed many motivational mantras over the years. He will be missed. Excelsior!
Bill Schulz | 3 min read
'People Don't Understand What They've Never Seen': 7 Quotes From Rapper T-Pain on Entrepreneurship
Starting a Business

'People Don't Understand What They've Never Seen': 7 Quotes From Rapper T-Pain on Entrepreneurship

The Grammy Award-winning artist's latest venture: a television show for entrepreneurs. Here's some of his best advice.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
The 15 Most Inspirational John Lennon Quotes
Inspirational Quotes

The 15 Most Inspirational John Lennon Quotes

Imagine all the wisdom.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
'What You Fight for Is the Real Test': 8 Quotes on Life and Leadership From Sen. John McCain
Ready For Anything

'What You Fight for Is the Real Test': 8 Quotes on Life and Leadership From Sen. John McCain

The Arizona senator and Republican presidential candidate died Saturday. Here are some of his most enduring words of wisdom for leaders.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
11 Quotes on Life and Love From Former First Lady Barbara Bush
Ready For Anything

11 Quotes on Life and Love From Former First Lady Barbara Bush

The wife of the 41st president and mother of the 43rd president died on Tuesday.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Quotes are phrases and statements that often serve to motivate, elevate, spur and inspire ideas and actions great and small. While quotes can come from anyone, the public frequently looks to dynamic public figures and leaders for inspirational quotes.