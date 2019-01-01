There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Quotes
Project Grow
'Your conception of failure might not be too far removed from the average person's idea of success.'
Great quotes can be inspirational and motivational. They can guide your life, love and career. Here are 50 of the best.
No one can deny the power of a good quote.
Whatever you've succeeded at or failed trying, somebody you respect said has something worth listening to on the topic.
From baseball to football and swimming, these sports legends know a thing or two about drive, competition and going all the way.
More From This Topic
Project Grow
Re-energize your day or week with these inspiring quotes from some of the world's greatest thinkers.
Ready For Anything
Want to be a laudable leader? Study these characteristics -- and the wise words of leaders who strive to embody them.
Ready For Anything
The 41st president of the United States on freedom, service, purpose and more.
Inspirational Quotes
Spider-Man, Wolverine and Doctor Strange's proud papa mouthed many motivational mantras over the years. He will be missed. Excelsior!
Starting a Business
The Grammy Award-winning artist's latest venture: a television show for entrepreneurs. Here's some of his best advice.
Ready For Anything
The Arizona senator and Republican presidential candidate died Saturday. Here are some of his most enduring words of wisdom for leaders.
Ready For Anything
The wife of the 41st president and mother of the 43rd president died on Tuesday.
Quotes are phrases and statements that often serve to motivate, elevate, spur and inspire ideas and actions great and small. While quotes can come from anyone, the public frequently looks to dynamic public figures and leaders for inspirational quotes.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?