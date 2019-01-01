My Queue

QVC

This Bagel Shop Now Sells Products in 9,000 Stores Thanks to 'Shark Tank' and QVC
The Digest

This Bagel Shop Now Sells Products in 9,000 Stores Thanks to 'Shark Tank' and QVC

New York City's Bantam Bagels was started by a husband and wife five years ago after a literal dream of a stuffed bagel.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
The Entrepreneur Who Inspired 'Joy' Talks Movie-Making and Retail

The Entrepreneur Who Inspired 'Joy' Talks Movie-Making and Retail

At one point, she shares, megastar Robert De Niro leaned in to ask her advice about his idea for an invention.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
Movie 'Joy' Celebrates Something We Already Appreciate: Entrepreneurs

Movie 'Joy' Celebrates Something We Already Appreciate: Entrepreneurs

Who knew that someone would make a movie starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper that centers on a mop inventor.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
QVC's Parent Company Buys Online Retailer Zulily for $2.4 Billion

QVC's Parent Company Buys Online Retailer Zulily for $2.4 Billion

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Reuters | 2 min read
HSN Teams With Daymond John to Find Emerging Entrepreneurs and Put Them On TV

HSN Teams With Daymond John to Find Emerging Entrepreneurs and Put Them On TV

Here's how to submit your product for the chance to be featured live on HSN.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

More From This Topic

What Does It Take to Get Your Product on QVC?
Inventing

What Does It Take to Get Your Product on QVC?

The head of a company that hooks up inventors with the popular shopping channel dishes on how inventors can show off their products to millions.
Stephen Key | 6 min read
How Private Equity Investors Gave This 17-Year-Old Beauty Brand a $100 Million Makeover
Private Equity

How Private Equity Investors Gave This 17-Year-Old Beauty Brand a $100 Million Makeover

When Laura Geller made the emotionally-wrought decision to take on private equity investors, it forever altered the trajectory of the cosmetics company she founded 17 years ago.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
How a 10-Minute Spot on QVC Turned This Woman Into a $100 Million Cosmetics Mogul
Women Entrepreneurs

How a 10-Minute Spot on QVC Turned This Woman Into a $100 Million Cosmetics Mogul

With a unique ability to weave visual backstories and touch untold masses, QVC can serve as a transformative vehicle for entrepreneurs.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
Shark Tank Star Lori Greiner: I Never Think of Myself as a Female in Business
Shark Tank

Shark Tank Star Lori Greiner: I Never Think of Myself as a Female in Business

The 'Queen of QVC' says it doesn't matter if you're a king or queen in business. It just matters that you rule.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Are You Ready for QVC?
Marketing

Are You Ready for QVC?

Get an inside look at the TV-shopping giant and how you can get your product in front of millions.
Tamara Monosoff | 7 min read