Burger King Pulled an Ad Showing People Eating Its Vietnamese Burger With Oversized Chopsticks After It Was Called Racist
Burger King

Many social-media users argued that the ad used chopsticks as a comedy vehicle and was culturally insensitive.
Meredith Cash | 4 min read
Obama Recommends Black History Month Reading List

The nonfiction list includes classic books and some important works you could finish reading during lunch.
Peter Page | 2 min read
Is It Appropriate For Employees to 'Take a Knee' in the Workplace?

Four executives weigh in on how they view the NFL controversy, as applied to their respective companies.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
New Balance Suffers a Brand Mangling 'Whitewashing'

Overnight, the shoemaker fell from champion of American manufacturing to a pariah brand endorsed by white supremacists.
Aleks Kang | 5 min read
Digital Marketing in a 'Culture of Victimhood'

Given the today's hyper-sensitivity toward misogyny, racism and other forms of bigotry, you may commit unwitting 'microaggressions.' Here's how not to.
Mike Canarelli | 5 min read