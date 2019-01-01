There are no Videos in your queue.
RadioShack
A new partnership brings hip-hop to the ailing 94-year old brand.
The auction also includes the bankrupt electronic retailer's customer data.
The plan to keep 1,740 stores open was attacked by the bankrupt retailer's top creditor, a failed bidder who called the auction a sham and sought a new sale.
With more than 1,100 former RadioShacks now open for new businesses, franchises are finding opportunity in the brand's bankruptcy.
Ecommerce retailers have realized that shoppers find value in being able to see and inspect items in real life.
More From This Topic
Bankruptcy
The bankrupt electronics retailer needs to figure out what to do with the stores that are closing at the end of the month.
Innovation
Avoid the fate of RadioShack. Don't become so caught up in the business of running the business that you stop heeding customers and trying new approaches.
RadioShack
Tech professionals get misty-eyed over the collapse of their first favorite store.
RadioShack
The ailing tech retailer is reportedly aiming to file for bankruptcy protection as early as today.
Bankruptcy
The electronics retailer is said to be in talks with a private equity firm that could buy its assets out of bankruptcy.
Black Friday
This year, stores are opening up shop earlier than ever on Black Friday. Check out how retail giants like Kmart, Walmart and Target are planning to start off the holiday sales season.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
