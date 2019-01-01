My Queue

RadioShack

Could the Wu-Tang Clan Bring Back RadioShack?
Could the Wu-Tang Clan Bring Back RadioShack?

A new partnership brings hip-hop to the ailing 94-year old brand.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
In Auction for RadioShack Name, Highest Bid Stands at $15 Million

The auction also includes the bankrupt electronic retailer's customer data.
Reuters | 2 min read
RadioShack Rescue Deal Dogged by Fights, Demands for New Auction

The plan to keep 1,740 stores open was attacked by the bankrupt retailer's top creditor, a failed bidder who called the auction a sham and sought a new sale.
Reuters | 2 min read
Why RadioShack's Shuttered Stores Won't Be Vacant for Long

With more than 1,100 former RadioShacks now open for new businesses, franchises are finding opportunity in the brand's bankruptcy.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
The Marriage of Clicks and Bricks

Ecommerce retailers have realized that shoppers find value in being able to see and inspect items in real life.
Jerry Jao | 4 min read

RadioShack Cleared to Sell Leases to 1,100 Abandoned Stores
Bankruptcy

The bankrupt electronics retailer needs to figure out what to do with the stores that are closing at the end of the month.
Reuters | 2 min read
3 Tips for Creating an Innovative Organization
Innovation

Avoid the fate of RadioShack. Don't become so caught up in the business of running the business that you stop heeding customers and trying new approaches.
Jesse Torres | 4 min read
After Nearly 100 Years in Business, RadioShack Files for Bankruptcy
Bankruptcy

Sprint will to take over some stores.
Reuters | 4 min read
Do You Remember RadioShack Back When ...
RadioShack

Tech professionals get misty-eyed over the collapse of their first favorite store.
Dan Primack | 11 min read
With RadioShack Bankruptcy Imminent, a Buyer Steps Forward
RadioShack

The ailing tech retailer is reportedly aiming to file for bankruptcy protection as early as today.
Reuters | 1 min read
RadioShack Prepares to File for Bankruptcy
Bankruptcy

The electronics retailer is said to be in talks with a private equity firm that could buy its assets out of bankruptcy.
Reuters | 1 min read
5 Major Retailers That Are Doing Black Friday Differently
Black Friday

5 Major Retailers That Are Doing Black Friday Differently

This year, stores are opening up shop earlier than ever on Black Friday. Check out how retail giants like Kmart, Walmart and Target are planning to start off the holiday sales season.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Financial News--Back Yard Burgers, Domino's, RadioShack

1 min read