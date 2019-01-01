My Queue

Lululemon Founder Won't Go Down Without a Fight
Chip Wilson -- the yoga-retailer's founder and ousted Chairman -- is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs to gain more influence over the company he founded back in 1998.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
How an Entrepreneur Should Never Behave

The ouster of RadiumOne's founding CEO Gurbaksh Chahal provides a dramatic example of how a business leader can let success go to his head.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
How RadiumOne Did the Right Thing in Firing Its CEO

Gurbaksh Chahal assaulted his girlfriend, but firing him took more guts by the board than you think.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read