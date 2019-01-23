My Queue

Rahul Gandhi

Will SMEs Under Congress Govt be the Startups Under Modi Govt
MSMEs

Will SMEs Under Congress Govt be the Startups Under Modi Govt

Worst hit by demonetization & GST, can MSMEs expect a saviour in Rahul Gandhi?
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
Priyanka Gandhi Takes a Political Plunge

Priyanka Gandhi Takes a Political Plunge

Congress reveals its trump card before the big battle, appoints Priyanka Gandhi as UP East general secretary
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Is Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Using Big Data to Defeat BJP in Elections 2019?

Is Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Using Big Data to Defeat BJP in Elections 2019?

"We will only deal with public data and on rare occasions, private data but with consent," says Praveen Chakravarty, Chairperson - Data Analytics Department, INC
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read