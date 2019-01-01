My Queue

#3 Must Have Apps For Business Travelers
Check out the 3 essential apps that can make groggy and dull airport wait-time productive, smart and entertaining.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
China is Now Inviting Entrepreneurs to its Newest Investment Hub Guizhou

India's biggest competitor wants the country's entrepreneurs to explore big data opportunities in the region
Agamoni Ghosh | 2 min read
How This Travel Portal is Giving IRCTC a Tough Competition

The travel portal claims to have twice as many monthly active users as any other train information app and even more users than IRCTC for that matter
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
What is the Future of Urban Mobility in India

Bold, coordinated actions from the private and public sectors in both technologies and business models are the need of the hour.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
What India Can Learn From Switzerland To Improve Public Transport

The Zurich's public transport system, which is known for its dense network, punctuality and reliability
Aashika Jain | 2 min read

No Need To Use Your Data Pack At Railway Stations Anymore; Use Google's Free Wifi
Google announced the launch of free WiFi service in five more stations.
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read
How IRCTC's Twitter Work is So Good: An Inside Look
From snacks to hungry school children to helping a heart attack patient out, IRCTC has stepped up its Twitter game!
Rustam Singh | 4 min read
The Surge Of Internet In India
Internet Internet everywhere!
Ritu Kochar | 6 min read
Paytm Expands Its Reach By Adding Travel Booking To Its Selling List
The service will be available for rail, road, airline and tour bookings
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read
From Innovative Trains To Bar-Coded Tickets, 15 Things That Will Make Your Rail Travel Easy
What does Rail Budget have in store for you?
Tripti Narain | 3 min read