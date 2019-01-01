My Queue

Raincard

Los centennials que crearon un impermeable que cabe en tu cartera
Shark Tank México

Los creadores de Raincard parecían no haber iniciado favorablemente con Arturo Elías Ayub, pero Patricia Armendáriz, Carlos Bremer y Rodrigo Herrera decidieron hacer la mayor apuesta del noveno episodio de Shark Tank México por ellos.
Yanin Alfaro | 5 min read