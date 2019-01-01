There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Raises
Salary
As long as you've done research to learn a realistic salary range to ask for and have a plan in place for navigating the negotiation, there's nothing to worry about.
Want to appear taller and more powerful in your next meeting? Sit a handspan from the table.
Here are some tips to help you earn more this year.
It's probably one of the most nerve-racking conversations you've ever had -- and unfortunately, you'll need to repeat it many times over the course of your career.
More From This Topic
Raises
As with everything else in life, when you're requesting a raise, timing is everything.
Infographics
Use these tactics to be a standout at the office and put a bigger paycheck within reach.
Raises
Even when it seems you're doing everything right, promotions can be few and far between.
Raises
Flex schedules and an inspiring work environment may be more effective in motivating your employees than a higher salary.
Asking For a Raise
These raise strategies work because they focus on showcasing the value proposition an employee offers.
Personal Finance
The simplest way to get rich eventually is to keep your budget the same after your paycheck gets larger.
Raises
If you bring more value to your job the boss is going to see that you are worth more money.
Career Growth
Here are three ways to become a shining example of company culture -- a best-bet for a pay-raise.
Career Advancement
Star performers won't be happy too long doing the same-old same-old at your company.
Public Relations
Don't be shy about going public when you boost pay or host fun events for your employees.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?